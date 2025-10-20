Ready for a ghoulish good time? Scare up the whole family for the 2nd annual Goodwill Spooktacular Halloween Skate Party!

WHEN: Tuesday, Oct. 21 from 6:00 – 8:00pm

WHERE: Rollerama, 4500 Stone Ave., Sioux City, IA

Think your costume is pick of the (pumpkin) patch?

A prize will be awarded for best costume of the night, but please keep your frightful fashions family friendly!

Tickets are $12 each at the door and cash or card are accepted – there will be no advance online sales this year.

Snacks will also be available to purchase and a ghastly good time will be had by all!

See you there – if you DARE!