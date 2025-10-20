Camp High Hopes Haunted Lodge Party

South Sioux City, NE — Camp High Hopes will host their Haunted Lodge Party on Saturday, October 25, 2025 beginning at 5:30 pm. The event will take you back to the Roaring Twenties, an age of glittering rebellion and shadows that BITE. Behind an unmarked door in the heart of Siouxland lies a clandestine world of hypnotic jazz, illegal drinks, and forbidden glamour.

But this is no ordinary juice joint… this establishment has a very particular TASTE. The nights never end, and the signature cocktails flow in a deep, decadent crimson.

It’s an evening of seductive danger. The choice is yours: will you be an honored guest for the night, or will you become the toast of the town… forever?

The proceeds from this event will benefit Camp High Hopes, who provide life-changing experiences for their campers facing unique challenges and disabilities. By joining Camp High Hopes at their events, you are investing in the future of individuals who need it most.