BRAD MELTZER – THE NAZI CONSPIRACY: The Secret Plot to Kill Roosevelt, Stalin, and Churchill (Young Reader’s Edition)

Author: Brad Meltzer (and Josh Mensch)

Book: THE NAZI CONSPIRACY: The Secret Plot to Kill Roosevelt, Stalin, and Churchill (Young Reader’s Edition)

Publishing: Scholastic Focus (October 21, 2025)

Synopsis (from the Publisher):

New York Times

bestselling authors Brad Meltzer and Josh Mensch adapt their instant bestseller,

The Nazi Conspiracy

, for young readers to bring them the heart-pounding story of the assassination plot that nearly changed the course of history.

It’s 1943. Nazi Germany and its Axis power allies are ravaging Europe and the Pacific with a terrible war. At this juncture, President Franklin Roosevelt has one critical goal: a face-to-face meeting with his allies, Joseph Stalin and Winston Churchill.

The first ever meeting of the “Big Three” is set to take place in Tehran, Iran, where the leaders of the three great superpowers will discuss and decide on some of the most crucial strategic details of the war.

But when the Nazis learn about the meeting, they form their own secret, deadly plan: an assassination plot that would forever change history…if they’re successful.

This riveting true story, filled with daring rescues and high stakes intrigue, explains how this pivotal meeting in Tehran changed the course of World War II, and how the Nazi conspiracy to assassinate the Allied leaders nearly led to world-shattering disaster.

Renowned authors Brad Meltzer and Josh Mensch bring their New York Times bestseller, The Nazi Conspiracy, to young readers for the first time with this action-packed page-turner that offers an informative overview of World War II and details the heart-pounding true story of the Nazi plot to assassinate Roosevelt, Stalin, and Churchill at the height of World War II.

