Orange City Area Health System unveils cutting-edge surgical robot

Orange City, Iowa – Orange City Area Health System proudly introduces the latest advancement in surgical technology by acquiring the da Vinci 5 Surgical Robot. This state-of-the-art system is designed with the goal of further advancing technology used in minimally-invasive care. The da Vinci 5 transforms surgery to enable better outcomes, efficiency, and actionable insights, and underscores Orange City Area Health System’s commitment to providing patients with the highest standard of care.

“The da Vinci 5 gives our surgeons 100 percent control, with precise movements,” reports Dr. Dan Locker, general surgeon at Orange City Area Health System. “Scarring can be minimal, and many patients have less pain after surgery, which can lead to a faster recovery and an opportunity to return to work sooner.”

This new robot, the first to be installed in Northwest Iowa, can be used for minimally-invasive surgical procedures for urology, gynecology, and general surgeries.

“The da Vinci 5 allows us to offer minimally-invasive procedures with faster recovery times,” said Marty Guthmiller, CEO at Orange City Area Health System. “Ultimately, we’ve made this investment in the future of surgery for the benefit of the patients we serve throughout the region, and to enhance our strength in recruiting and retaining the very best surgical team.”

Guthmiller added, “We’re continually looking at advances in technology to enhance the care we provide our communities. And yet, at the end of the day, it’s the human hands and hearts that serve our patients and families with skill and compassion.”

The public will be able to see the da Vinci 5 robot for themselves at an open house on November 11. A demo system will be available to look at and even play with, and surgeons and other staff will be on hand to answer questions. The event will take place in the front lobby and surgery waiting room. More details to come.