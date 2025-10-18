IEDA Board approves assistance for a manufacturer and community quality of life project

Des Moines, IA – The Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) Board approved awards for a company expansion in Story City and a quality of life project in Tabor.

American Packaging Corporation to expand facility in Story City

Established in 1902, American Packaging Corporation creates custom packaging solutions for a variety of companies that offer food, beverage, healthcare, pet care, home care, lawn care and other consumer products. The company plans to construct a 20,000-square-foot addition to their Story City facility and acquire two large format bag machines and ancillary equipment. The project represents a nearly $8 million capital investment and is expected to create 25 jobs, of which 13 are incented at $33.67 per hour. The board awarded the company tax benefits through the High Quality Jobs (HQJ) program.

Community Attraction and Tourism (CAT) grant awarded to Tabor

The City of Tabor was awarded $90,000 to construct a splashpad at the city park with a walkway to connect it to the existing sports courts and fields. The enhanced features will support increased foot traffic and overall appeal for the park. The total project cost is $326,848.

The CAT program provides financial assistance to communities for the construction of recreational, cultural, educational or entertainment facilities that enhance the quality of life in Iowa. Award recommendations for these funds are made by the CAT Review Committee to the IEDA Board for approval.