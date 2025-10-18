Grinnell sports grill has top tenderloin sandwich for 2025

A Main Street sports grill in Grinnell that touts the successes of local athletes is the winner of the Iowa Pork Producers Association Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin Contest.

Todd Reding is one of four partners who own the “Hometown Heroes” grill, and says using fresh pork is their key. “It’s a tenderized and marinated pork loin, but it it’s not, it doesn’t take up the entire plate. It’s the right portion of a tenderloin to bun to all of our special sauce, our sweet pickles and our onion. I mean it, it blends in well with that,” he says.

Reding says they are thrilled to win and had already seen an increase in tenderloin sales after making it as one of the five finalists. “We sell on average, oh, 40 to 50 a week, and we’ve been selling two to three times that since we were announced in the top five,” Reding says. He says business has picked up today after the announcement.

Reding and his wife Shannon opened the grill in 2019 along with Paul and Kalyn Durr. “Paul Durr is the executive chef, and he’s my business partner and he’s the one who invented the sandwich and he’s responsible for all of the ingredients. He’s a great chef that put together a great menu here at Hometown Heroes,” he says.

Reding says it’s good for the grill and the community to get the recognition. “We know that independent restaurants bring so much value to local communities and it is a tough thing to do,” he says. “It’s a tough business, but we really believe in the importance of community based, locally owned, independent restaurants. And so this competition is just such a blessing to those of us that are out trying to to build these small businesses.”

Hometown Heroes is open 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. from Tuesday through Saturday and 11 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.