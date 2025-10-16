Support Small Businesses at the Small Business EXPO on Thursday, November 6, 2025

Support Small Businesses at the Small Business EXPO on Thursday, November 6,...

The Siouxland Chamber Ambassadors invite you to celebrate Siouxland small businesses at the upcoming Small Business EXPO. The event, sponsored by the Sioux City Convention Center & Baird Private Wealth Management, will be held at the Sioux City Convention Center. The Small Business EXPO is held jointly with our November Rush Hour Connect.

The event includes something for everyone!

Vendors from a variety of industries

Complimentary samples from our food and beverage vendors

Shopping

Door prizes

Raffles, freebies, discounts and more

VISIT WITH THE FOLLOWING VENDORS