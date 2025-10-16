Support Small Businesses at the Small Business EXPO on Thursday, November 6, 2025

The Siouxland Chamber Ambassadors invite you to celebrate Siouxland small businesses at the upcoming Small Business EXPO. The event, sponsored by the Sioux City Convention Center & Baird Private Wealth Management, will be held at the Sioux City Convention Center. The Small Business EXPO is held jointly with our November Rush Hour Connect.
The event includes something for everyone!
- Vendors from a variety of industries
- Complimentary samples from our food and beverage vendors
- Shopping
- Door prizes
- Raffles, freebies, discounts and more
VISIT WITH THE FOLLOWING VENDORS
- A-1 Preferred Duct Cleaning
- Aggies
- AJ Phillips/Siouxland Sign Pro
- ATyler Real Estate Group – KW Siouxland
- BEO Strength and Fitness
- Best Day Ever Nutrition
- BonnieGene Bakes
- Brightside Cafe & Deli
- Capstone Health Services
- Chasing Dreamz Travel
- Coldwell Banker Associated Brokers Realty
- Cornerstone Chiropractic Health Center
- CSI
- crumb.
- CyberCloak.Tech
- Dreamworks Collision Center
- EFS Group Wealth Management
- Farm Bureau Financial Services
- Farm Bureau Financial Services-Brandon Dicks
- First Look Attire
- Gameday Men’s Health
- Gutter Helmet of Siouxland
- Halbach | Szwarc Law Firm
- Haus of Ivory
- Helping Paws Pawzitive Change
- High Point Commercial Park
- Holiday Cheer Lighting
- I C Unique
- Inside-Out Family Chiropractic
- Isagenix
- J&V Landscaping & Housekeeping
- Junior League of Sioux City
- Lafrentz Wood Workshop
- Lazaderm & Physicians Vein Clinics
- Levo Credit Union
- Limitless Male Medical Clinic
- Memorial Park Cemetery
- Midwestern Mechanical
- Morningside Insurance Group
- Morningside Lutheran Church
- Multicare Health Clinic
- NAI United
- NAI United Management
- NextHome TriState Realty
- Nothing Bundt Cakes
- Octapharma Plasma
- Panda Pix Photo Booth
- Papa Murphy’s Sioux City
- Peak Performance Fitness Gear
- REMAX Experience
- Robertson Implement Company
- Rosecrance Jackson Centers
- RTI Threads
- Sharp Lawn Care
- Simply Spotless
- Sioux City Shade Company
- Sioux City Symphony Orchestra
- Sparklight
- Sparklight Advertising
- State Farm Insurance / Dunagan Insurance and Financial Services
- SweetWater Cafe
- Synergy HomeCare
- Thrive Wellness Center
- Wall of Fame/Creative Embroidery
- Williams & Company CPA PC
- Wilmes Hardware