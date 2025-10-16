Siouxland Humane Society’s Paws N Claus

Sioux City, IA — Get ready for one of our most heartwarming events of the year—Paws n Claus! This wintertime photo shoot is the perfect way to capture holiday memories with your pets while supporting a great cause.

We’re excited to announce that this year’s Paws n Claus will be held at the Southern Hills Mall in the former FYE location, right next to Dairy Queen in the food court. Join us November 19th through November 23rd for five days of photos, fun, and holiday spirit.

Sessions are just $35 and guests can shop holiday themed retail for their furry friends and enter raffles for a chance to win some special prizes. Every purchase and entry helps make a difference for the animals in our care.

All proceeds from Paws n Claus go directly to the shelter to provide food, medical care, and support for homeless pets. By joining us, you’re not only creating lasting holiday memories but also giving the gift of hope to animals who need it most.

To book your session, visit our event page at www.siouxlandhumanesociety.org. You can also check out our Facebook page or email Maddy@siouxlandhumanesociety.org for additional information and help with booking!