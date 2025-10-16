Northwestern Picked in GPAC 2025-26 Men’s Basketball Preseason Poll

(Sioux City, Iowa) – Northwestern College totaled 100 points in the preseason coaches’ poll and is picked to win the 2025-26 Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Men’s Basketball Championship. The Red Raiders tallied 10 of the possible 11 first-place votes. Morningside was picked second with 86 points, while Dordt and Concordia tied for third with 78 points each. The Defenders garnered the final first-place vote.
Dordt won the 2024-25 GPAC regular season with an 18-2 record, while Morningside won the GPAC Tournament Championship.
Points were awarded on a 10-1 basis and coaches could not vote for their own team.
Here is the complete 2025-26 GPAC Men’s Basketball Preseason Coaches’ Poll:
|
RANK
|
TEAM
|
POINTS
|
1st Place Votes
|
1.
|
NORTHWESTERN
|
100
|
10
|
2.
|
MORNINGSIDE
|
86
|
3t.
|
CONCORDIA
|
78
|
3t.
|
DORDT
|
78
|
1
|
5.
|
MIDLAND
|
60
|
6.
|
BRIAR CLIFF
|
59
|
7.
|
DAKOTA WESLEYAN
|
42
|
8.
|
MOUNT MARTY
|
36
|
9.
|
HASTINGS
|
33
|
10.
|
DOANE
|
23
|
11.
|
WALDORF
|
11