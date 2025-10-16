Home Sports JB's Sports Blog Northwestern Picked in GPAC 2025-26 Men’s Basketball Preseason Poll

Northwestern Picked in GPAC 2025-26 Men’s Basketball Preseason Poll

By
JB
-
18
SHARE

(Sioux City, Iowa) – Northwestern College totaled 100 points in the preseason coaches’ poll and is picked to win the 2025-26 Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Men’s Basketball Championship.  The Red Raiders tallied 10 of the possible 11 first-place votes. Morningside was picked second with 86 points, while Dordt and Concordia tied for third with 78 points each.  The Defenders garnered the final first-place vote.

Dordt won the 2024-25 GPAC regular season with an 18-2 record, while Morningside won the GPAC Tournament Championship.

Points were awarded on a 10-1 basis and coaches could not vote for their own team. 

Here is the complete 2025-26 GPAC Men’s Basketball Preseason Coaches’ Poll:

RANK

TEAM

POINTS

1st Place Votes

1.

NORTHWESTERN

100

10

2.

MORNINGSIDE

86

3t.

CONCORDIA

78

3t.

DORDT

78

1

5.

MIDLAND

60

6.

BRIAR CLIFF

59

7.

DAKOTA WESLEYAN

42

8.

MOUNT MARTY

36

9.

HASTINGS

33

10.

DOANE

23

11.

WALDORF

11

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR