Dordt Picked in GPAC 2025-26 Women’s Basketball Preseason Poll

(Sioux City, Iowa) – Dordt University totaled 120 points in the preseason coaches’ poll and is picked to win the 2025-26 Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Women’s Basketball Championship. The Defenders tallied 10 of the possible 12 first-place votes. Dakota Wesleyan was picked second with 111 points and one first-place vote. Hastings was selected third with 99 points and the final first-place vote.

Dordt repeated as the NAIA National Champion in 2024-25 and won the GPAC regular season (20-2) and GPAC Tournament Championship.

Points were awarded on an 11-1 basis and coaches could not vote for their own team.Here is the complete 2025-26 GPAC Women’s Basketball Preseason Coaches’ Poll: