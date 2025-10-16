Home Sports JB's Sports Blog Dordt Picked in GPAC 2025-26 Women’s Basketball Preseason Poll

Dordt Picked in GPAC 2025-26 Women’s Basketball Preseason Poll

(Sioux City, Iowa) – Dordt University totaled 120 points in the preseason coaches’ poll and is picked to win the 2025-26 Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Women’s Basketball Championship.  The Defenders tallied 10 of the possible 12 first-place votes. Dakota Wesleyan was picked second with 111 points and one first-place vote. Hastings was selected third with 99 points and the final first-place vote.

Dordt repeated as the NAIA National Champion in 2024-25 and won the GPAC regular season (20-2) and GPAC Tournament Championship.

Points were awarded on an 11-1 basis and coaches could not vote for their own team.Here is the complete 2025-26 GPAC Women’s Basketball Preseason Coaches’ Poll:

RANK

TEAM

POINTS

1st Place Votes

1.

DORDT

120

10

2.

DAKOTA WESLEYAN

111

1

3.

HASTINGS

99

1

4.

BRIAR CLIFF

86

5.

MORNINGSIDE

83

6.

CONCORDIA

73

7.

NORTHWESTERN

62

8.

MOUNT MARTY

51

9.

DOANE

44

10.

MIDLAND

31

11.

WALDORF

18

12.

COLLEGE OF SAINT MARY

14

