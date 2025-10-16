Dordt Picked in GPAC 2025-26 Women’s Basketball Preseason Poll

(Sioux City, Iowa) – Dordt University totaled 120 points in the preseason coaches’ poll and is picked to win the 2025-26 Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Women’s Basketball Championship. The Defenders tallied 10 of the possible 12 first-place votes. Dakota Wesleyan was picked second with 111 points and one first-place vote. Hastings was selected third with 99 points and the final first-place vote.
Dordt repeated as the NAIA National Champion in 2024-25 and won the GPAC regular season (20-2) and GPAC Tournament Championship.
Points were awarded on an 11-1 basis and coaches could not vote for their own team.Here is the complete 2025-26 GPAC Women’s Basketball Preseason Coaches’ Poll:
|
RANK
|
TEAM
|
POINTS
|
1st Place Votes
|
1.
|
DORDT
|
120
|
10
|
2.
|
DAKOTA WESLEYAN
|
111
|
1
|
3.
|
HASTINGS
|
99
|
1
|
4.
|
BRIAR CLIFF
|
86
|
5.
|
MORNINGSIDE
|
83
|
6.
|
CONCORDIA
|
73
|
7.
|
NORTHWESTERN
|
62
|
8.
|
MOUNT MARTY
|
51
|
9.
|
DOANE
|
44
|
10.
|
MIDLAND
|
31
|
11.
|
WALDORF
|
18
|
12.
|
COLLEGE OF SAINT MARY
|
14