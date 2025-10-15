Holiday Open House in Le Mars

Experience the joy of shopping this week as we showcase all the wonderful new holiday arrivals at our participating businesses. Each location will also be hosting a drawing for HOLIDAY DOLLARS! You can redeem these dollars at any participating business before the year’s end.

Each business will conduct their drawing following the event

Winners will be contacted directly

Hotopp Jewelry & Gifts will be kicking off our Holiday Community Coffee schedule on Wednesday, November 5th at 9:30 AM. Stop on down and grab a hot cup of coffee while you browse our beautifully decorated downtown area.