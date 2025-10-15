Home Siouxland Business News Holiday Open House in Le Mars

Holiday Open House in Le Mars

By
Business News
-
16
SHARE

Join Le Mars for a Festive Shopping Event from Wednesday, November 5 to Saturday, November 8.

Experience the joy of shopping this week as we showcase all the wonderful new holiday arrivals at our participating businesses. Each location will also be hosting a drawing for HOLIDAY DOLLARS! You can redeem these dollars at any participating business before the year’s end.

  • Each business will conduct their drawing following the event
  • Winners will be contacted directly

Hotopp Jewelry & Gifts will be kicking off our Holiday Community Coffee schedule on Wednesday, November 5th at 9:30 AM. Stop on down and grab a hot cup of coffee while you browse our beautifully decorated downtown area.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR