Boat Docks to be Removed for the Winter

The Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department has announced it will be removing boat docks for the winter season, with removal expected on or around October 17, 2025. The Chris Larsen Park Boat Ramp will remain open.

Winterizing boat docks is a proactive step to preserve the equipment and ensure they are ready for the next season. This process is critical in cold and freezing water, as shifting ice can cause severe damage to docks that are left in the water. The docks will be reinstalled in the spring once the ice melts, and conditions are safe.

For more information contact the Parks and Recreation Administrative office at 712-279-6126, ext. 1.