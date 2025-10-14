Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center’s 30th Anniversary Celebration

Celebrate 30 years of nature education and conservation with us! Join the fun at the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center for a festive fall day packed with family-friendly activities, delicious treats, and hands-on experiences. Whether you’re a longtime visitor or a first timer, there’s something for everyone! There will be a trolley shuttle from Sacred Heart Church (5010 Military Road, Sioux City, IA) to the Nature Center from 9:30 am to 3:00 pm. The event is co-sponsored by Gilchrist Foundation, SOAR & Woodbury County Conservation Foundation.
🎉 Event Highlights:
- 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. – Cherry Coffee Cart
- 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. – Guided Nature Hike
- 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. – Dutch Oven Cooking Samples by local experts, the Swanson Family
- 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. – Face Painting by Tara
- 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. – Guided Nature Hike
- 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- Pumpkin Decorating (while supplies last)
- Nerf Gun Target Shooting Range
- Self-Guided History Hike on the Loess Loop Trail
- Hike-a-Thon: Register & log some miles today for our month-long hiking event.
- 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. – Live Bald Eagle Program with Kay Neumann of Saving Our Avian Resources (SOAR)