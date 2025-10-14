Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center’s 30th Anniversary Celebration

Celebrate 30 years of nature education and conservation with us! Join the fun at the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center for a festive fall day packed with family-friendly activities, delicious treats, and hands-on experiences. Whether you’re a longtime visitor or a first timer, there’s something for everyone! There will be a trolley shuttle from Sacred Heart Church (5010 Military Road, Sioux City, IA) to the Nature Center from 9:30 am to 3:00 pm. The event is co-sponsored by Gilchrist Foundation, SOAR & Woodbury County Conservation Foundation.

🎉 Event Highlights: