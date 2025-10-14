Bandits Announce Partnership With NW Iowa Lightning

The Sioux City Bandits have announced a partnership with Northwest Iowa Lightning

As part of this collaboration, the Bandits and Lightning will host a joint open tryout in Sioux Falls, South Dakota (date to be announced).

Players will have the opportunity to showcase their skills in front of coaches from both organizations, with the chance to earn a contract for either team.

There will be an open pipeline between the two teams to develop players.

This partnership will kick off next year as the Bandits face the Lightning in the 2026 Season Premiere Game on Saturday, March 7th, 2026, at the Tyson Events Center.