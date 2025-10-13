Sergeant Bluff Director Earns Statewide IAEYC ”Influencer Award”

Kelsey Andersen, Director of Bluff’s Little Thinkers Childcare & Preschool, has received the 2025 Iowa Association for the Education of Young Children (IAEYC) Influencer Award. The annual award honors an individual who has made significant local or program-level contributions to improving the quality of care and education for Iowa’s young children and their families. Honorees are recognized for advocacy that shapes policy or practice on a state or local level.

Andersen was celebrated at the statewide IAEYC conference earlier this month after delivering remarks to more than 700 early childhood professionals. With 15+ years in ECE, she leads BLT’s quality initiatives, partnerships for preschool with the local school district, workforce-supportive services that help parents stay employed while children thrive, and professional development for providers.

“When I stand on this stage, I’m not just accepting this for myself… I’m accepting it for every provider who feels unheard, every parent looking for care, and every child who deserves the absolute best start in life. This work has never just been a job. It’s a mission. The mission is to support families, lift up providers, and fight for a better future for all of Iowa’s children,” Andersen said during the award ceremony.