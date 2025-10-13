The Annual Holiday Collections Craft Fair returns to Sioux City at the Tyson Events Center on Saturday, November 22 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, November 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Get inspired for the holiday season with hand crafted gifts and decorating ideas displayed throughout the Tyson Events Center from local and regional exhibitors. The two-day event will feature over 100 vendors spread out across the arena floor and main concourse level. Door prizes will be given out every hour.
Tickets are on sale now to the public at TysonCenter.com or by visiting the Primebank Box Office at the Tyson Events Center.