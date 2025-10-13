The Annual Holiday Collections Craft Fair returns to Sioux City at the Tyson Events Center on Saturday, November 22 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, November 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Get inspired for the holiday season with hand crafted gifts and decorating ideas displayed throughout the Tyson Events Center from local and regional exhibitors. The two-day event will feature over 100 vendors spread out across the arena floor and main concourse level. Door prizes will be given out every hour.