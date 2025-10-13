The Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department will host the annual Haunted Hike at Bacon Creek on October 24, 2025 and October 25, 2025. Tickets are on sale now through October 20, 2025.

The outdoor event includes a short hike along the Bacon Creek Trail. The eerie evening begins with a haunted hayride from the parking lot to the trail entrance, the perfect way to set the mood for what’s to come! Actors and volunteers from the community will wander around the park area to create a spooky night filled with screams and frights. After your spine-tingling trek through the shadows of Bacon Creek, you’ll find yourself mysteriously close to where you started… just in time to escape (safely!) into the night!

Where: Bacon Creek Park – 5015 Correctionville Road

When: October 24, 2025 and October 25, 2025

Select Times: Half hour sessions – 7:00 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8:00 p.m., 8:30 p.m., 9:00 p.m.

Ages: All

Admission: Pre-registration is required – $10.00 per person (under 2 years free)

Register By: October 20, 2025

Note for Families: Haunted Hike at Bacon Creek is open to all ages; however, please be aware the event is designed to be a spooky experience with actors, sudden scares, and frightening scenes. Parents with young children are encouraged to use discretion when deciding whether this event is appropriate for their children.

Pre-register at https://iasiouxcityweb.myvscloud.com/webtrac/web or by calling Parks and Recreation Administration at 712-279-6126, ext. 1. Tickets will not be sold at the event.