Q102’s “Bras Across the Bridge” Returns to Sioux City

Sioux City, IA – Q102 (KQNU) and the June E. Nylen Cancer Center are proud to announce the return of the 4th Annual “Bras Across the Bridge” event this October presented by Sioux Valley Community Credit Union. The event is a powerful community tradition symbolizing hope, strength, and unity in the fight against breast cancer.

On Friday, October 17th, the Morningside Avenue Bridge over Highway 75 in Sioux City will transform into two striking displays of compassion as hundreds of donated bras, all tied together and stretched across the bridge, will serve as a visible reminder of those impacted by breast cancer. The tributes will span over 280 feet across the bridge.

All collected bras will later be donated to two local Siouxland non-profits: SafePlace in Sioux City and Haven House in South Sioux City, providing much-needed support to local women and families.

How to Participate

Q102 is collecting new or gently used bras (and men’s t-shirts for male participants) through Tuesday, October 14th at 5 p.m.

Donations can be dropped off at the following Siouxland locations:

June E. Nylen Cancer Center

Powell Broadcasting

Sun Tan City (both Sioux City locations)

South Sioux City Chamber of Commerce & Tourism

Haven House in South Sioux City

My Jeweler in Sioux City

Century 21 ProLink – Julie Hurt in Le Mars

Hy-Vee in Le Mars

Bling-N-Fashions in Le Mars

Brake for Breakfast – Hosted by Q102, The Don’s Sports Bar & Grill in Sioux City, and June E. Nylen Cancer Center

In conjunction with “Bras Across the Bridge,” Q102 and June E. Nylen Cancer Center will host the annual “Brake for Breakfast” event. This is a free drive-through breakfast that offers a Don’s Sports Bar & Grill breakfast sandwich and life-saving breast cancer education materials, all without leaving your vehicle. Participants are encouraged to donate a bra to Q102’s “Bras Across the Bridge” and learn about early detection, screening, and treatment options.

Why It Matters

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a time to highlight the importance of early detection and ongoing research. The American Cancer Society estimates that 316,950 women in the U.S. will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer in 2025, an estimated 2,940 Iowans will be diagnosed with breast cancer, making it the most common cancer diagnosis in the state. And while often overlooked, men can also develop breast cancer. Research says about 1 in every 100 breast cancer diagnoses nationwide are found in men. That’s an estimated 2,800 new cases nationwide. But it is treatable if found early. Which is why early detection and screenings are so important. And Iowa has some of the lowest screening numbers in the country.

Breast cancer affects families, friends, and entire communities. “Bras Across the Bridge” brings people together to honor survivors, remember those lost, and raise awareness in a truly visual and inspiring way. It’s a long bridge, but together, we can make it happen.

Join Q102, the June E. Nylen Cancer Center, and the entire Siouxland community on Friday, October 17th for “Bras Across the Bridge.” Together, we can lift spirits, spread awareness, and continue the fight against breast cancer.

