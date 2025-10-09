PUBLIC NOTICE – Sioux City has applied for FEMA Public Assistance Program funding

Sioux City has applied for Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Public Assistance (PA) Program funding through Iowa’s Homeland Security and Emergency Management Division (IHSEMD) as a sub- recipient.

Under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), federal actions must be reviewed and evaluated for feasible alternatives and for social, economic, historic, environmental, legal, and safety considerations. Under Executive Order (EO) 11988 and EO 11990, FEMA is required to consider alternatives, and to provide a public notice of any proposed actions in or affecting floodplains or wetlands. This notice may also fulfill requirements under Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA).

Funding for the proposed project will be conditional upon compliance with all applicable federal, tribal, state, and local laws, regulations, floodplain standards, permit requirements and conditions.

Sub-Applicant: Sioux City

Project Title: 807263, PA-07-IA-4796-PW-00734

Location of Proposed Work:

• Chris Larsen Park Fish Cleaning Station (GPS: 42.49040, -96.42395)

• Chris Larsen Park Trails and Playground (GPS: 42.48851, -96.40553)

• Sioux City Marina & Jolly’s on the River (GPS Start: 42.48913, -96.42012 to GPS End: 42.48881, -96.41779)

Special Flood Hazard Area Zone:

This project will perform work in a regulatory floodway, identified as the AE Zone or the area of 1% annual chance of flood risk, per Woodbury County FIRM panels 19193C0181E and 19193C0182F, dated 08/03/2024.

Proposed Work and Purpose:

Sioux City proposes to use FEMA Public Assistance Grant funds to complete in-kind repairs to Chris Larsen Park facilities and utilities, and to the Sioux City Marina. Project restores area to pre-disaster condition with no mitigation.

A. Remove and replace several electrical water utilities.

B. Remove and replace park and playground furnishings, surfaces, gates, and walking paths.

C. Remove and replace soil and sand embankment, and stone riprap.

Project Alternatives:

Alternative #1 (No Action): The no-action alternative would not be appropriate because it would leave Chris Larsen Park and the Sioux City Marina without appropriate utilities for the community to make use of the spaces.

Alternative #2 (Repair In-Kind): This is the option being pursued by this grant. Work will restore the park and jetty’s pathways and utilities back to pre-disaster condition, function, and capacity.

Alternative #3 (Mitigation): No Mitigation is proposed with this project.

Comment Period:

This will serve as the final public notice regarding the above‐described action funded by the FEMA PA program. All comments received can be submitted online, via email, to FEMA at fema-r7-ehp-publiccomment@fema.dhs.gov. Please use the subject line: “DR-4796-PW-734, Floodplain Comment.”

Interested persons may also submit comments and questions in writing, or request a map of this specific project, by writing to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Region 7 Office, 11224 Holmes Road, Kansas City, MO 64131. Written comments should be sent with the subject line “DR-4796-PW-734, Floodplain Comment” to the above address within 15 days of the date of posting.

All comments are due by no later than 15 days of the posted date of this notice.

POSTED ON October 3, 2025