Schuster Company’s Jeff Arens Elected Chairman of the Iowa Motor Truck Association

Des Moines, Iowa — The Iowa Motor Truck Association (IMTA) has elected Jeff Arens, Vice President of Schuster Company in Le Mars, Iowa, as Chairman of the Board for 2026. Arens was officially sworn in during IMTA’s Annual Management Conference in Des Moines.

With more than 20 years of experience in the trucking industry, Arens acknowledged the people who make trucking possible, from professional drivers and maintenance technicians to safety leaders and support staff. “None of what we do matters without people,” he emphasized. “The strength of this industry has always been its people, and IMTA members are the true leaders who keep Iowa trucking moving forward.”

Looking ahead to his term as Chairman, Arens said his focus will be on strengthening IMTA’s voice in advocacy, continuing to tell the industry’s story effectively to legislators, regulators, and the public. He also emphasized the importance of workforce development to attract and retain the next generation of drivers and industry professionals, while embracing technology, safety innovations, and data-driven tools to keep Iowa carriers competitive.

“IMTA has been, and continues to be, an essential voice for this industry,” Arens said. “For 83 years, this association has proven that when we stand together, our story is heard, our ideas are respected, and our actions make a difference. I am humbled to serve in this role, and I look forward to building on the legacy of integrity and service that defines IMTA.”