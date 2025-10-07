Bruns named to Preseason First Team, Yotes picked 5th in coaches’ poll

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The South Dakota men’s basketball team was tabbed to finish fifth in the Summit League Men’s Basketball Preseason Poll released by the conference Tuesday morning. Isaac Bruns was named to the preseason first team.

Bruns was an All-Summit League honorable mention after averaging 16.3 points per game during league play in his sophomore season. He ranked No. 10 in the Summit League last year in scoring averaging and is the league’s leading returning scorer. Bruns shot .459 percent from the floor, which ranked No. 9 in the conference, and was third on the team with 4.0 rebounds per game.

Bruns started in 14 of 16 conference games, reached double-figure scoring 14 times and hit the 20-point mark six times. He secured his first career double-double in the Coyotes Summit League Tournament Quarterfinals win over NDSU with 21 points on 8-of-12 shooting and 10 rebounds.

St. Thomas was picked to win the league with 501 points and 17 first place votes. The Tommies’ Nolan Minnesale was named the Preseason Player of the Year. Minnesale averaged 11.2 points per game and led the conference in blocks per game as a true freshman. The defending regular season and tournament champions, Omaha, was picked second with 495 points and 13 first place votes.

The Coyotes were picked fifth and received one first place vote and 342 points. South Dakota (No. 3) and North Dakota State (No. 4) round out the top five.

South Dakota kicks off the regular season at home against Utah Tech on Monday, November 3 against Utah Tech. The Yotes play four of the first five games of the season in the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

USD heads to Fargo, North Dakota for its Summit League opener on Wednesday, December 31 against North Dakota State.

2025-26 All-Summit League Men’s Basketball

Preseason First Team

Carter Bjerke, St. Thomas

Isaac Bruns, South Dakota

Kalen Garry, South Dakota State

Nolan Minessale, St. Thomas

Tony Osburn, Omaha

Jayson Petty, Kansas City

Preseason Second Team

Noah Feddersen, North Dakota State

Ja’Sean Glover, Omaha

Carson Johnson, Denver

Eli King, North Dakota

Markhi Strickland, North Dakota State



Preseason Player of the Year

Nolan Minnesale, St. Thomas

Poll

St. Thomas (17) | 501

Omaha (13) | 495

South Dakota State (5) | 450

North Dakota State | 358

South Dakota (1) | 342

Kansas City | 187

Denver | 169

North Dakota | 168

Oral Roberts | 165