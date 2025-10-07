Bruns named to Preseason First Team, Yotes picked 5th in coaches’ poll

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The South Dakota men’s basketball team was tabbed to finish fifth in the Summit League Men’s Basketball Preseason Poll released by the conference Tuesday morning. Isaac Bruns was named to the preseason first team.
Bruns was an All-Summit League honorable mention after averaging 16.3 points per game during league play in his sophomore season. He ranked No. 10 in the Summit League last year in scoring averaging and is the league’s leading returning scorer. Bruns shot .459 percent from the floor, which ranked No. 9 in the conference, and was third on the team with 4.0 rebounds per game.
Bruns started in 14 of 16 conference games, reached double-figure scoring 14 times and hit the 20-point mark six times. He secured his first career double-double in the Coyotes Summit League Tournament Quarterfinals win over NDSU with 21 points on 8-of-12 shooting and 10 rebounds.
St. Thomas was picked to win the league with 501 points and 17 first place votes. The Tommies’ Nolan Minnesale was named the Preseason Player of the Year. Minnesale averaged 11.2 points per game and led the conference in blocks per game as a true freshman. The defending regular season and tournament champions, Omaha, was picked second with 495 points and 13 first place votes.
The Coyotes were picked fifth and received one first place vote and 342 points. South Dakota (No. 3) and North Dakota State (No. 4) round out the top five.
South Dakota kicks off the regular season at home against Utah Tech on Monday, November 3 against Utah Tech. The Yotes play four of the first five games of the season in the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
USD heads to Fargo, North Dakota for its Summit League opener on Wednesday, December 31 against North Dakota State.
2025-26 All-Summit League Men’s Basketball
Preseason First Team
Carter Bjerke, St. Thomas
Isaac Bruns, South Dakota
Kalen Garry, South Dakota State
Nolan Minessale, St. Thomas
Tony Osburn, Omaha
Jayson Petty, Kansas City
Preseason Second Team
Noah Feddersen, North Dakota State
Ja’Sean Glover, Omaha
Carson Johnson, Denver
Eli King, North Dakota
Markhi Strickland, North Dakota State
Preseason Player of the Year
Nolan Minnesale, St. Thomas
Poll
St. Thomas (17) | 501
Omaha (13) | 495
South Dakota State (5) | 450
North Dakota State | 358
South Dakota (1) | 342
Kansas City | 187
Denver | 169
North Dakota | 168
Oral Roberts | 165