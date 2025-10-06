Save the Date: Continuing Siouxland’s Legacy of Workforce Opportunity Conference

Sioux Center, IA – Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will host the Continuing Siouxland’s Legacy of Workforce Opportunity Conference on December 2 in Sioux Center. This event is designed to bring together employers, economic development professionals, community leaders, and others working to source, train, and retain workforce talent to help rural communities thrive.

The conference will feature Georgia Van Gundy, Deputy Director of Iowa Workforce Development, as the opening speaker. She’ll kick off the day with insights into workforce trends and opportunities across Siouxland.

In the afternoon, Dr. Jason Henderson, Vice President of Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, will help attendees explore how jobs, wages, and workforce trends shape the broader economy—and why understanding labor at the macro level is key to building resilient communities and policies. Following Dr. Henderson, Lee Dutfield, Development Services Specialist for Storm Lake, will share perspectives on housing and workforce development in rural communities.

Two panels will also be presenting during the conference comprised of professionals from leading businesses and organizations, including: Casey’s General Stores, VT Industries, Hy-Vee, Associated Milk Producers of Iowa, Storm Lake Community School, Sioux Center Health, Bomgaars, and Center Fresh.

Pre-register now at go.iastate.edu/WORKFORCE2025. Registration is $50 for the first attendee. If you’re registering more than one person, each additional person is $35.

“This conference is about building connections and creating actionable solutions for workforce challenges in the Siouxland area,” said Terry Janssen, Regional Director for ISU Extension and Outreach. “We’re excited to bring together voices from across industries to strengthen the future of Siouxland’s workforce.”