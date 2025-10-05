Shop Iowa Day Returns October 8: A Statewide Celebration of Shopping Local

Shop Iowa Day is back on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, bringing together small businesses and communities across Iowa for a day dedicated to local shopping and hometown pride. The statewide online marketplace, ShopIowa.com, will once again spotlight the incredible products offered by Iowa’s entrepreneurs, makers and small business owners.

Building on the momentum from previous years, Shop Iowa Day 2025 will feature exclusive promotions, small business highlights and community-driven campaigns encouraging Iowans to shop local.

“Iowa’s small businesses are the heartbeat of our communities,” said Cherie Edilson, Founder of Member Marketplace. “Shop Iowa Day gives everyone an easy, exciting way to support those businesses, discover new favorites and keep dollars right here in Iowa.”

Since its launch, ShopIowa.com has helped thousands of consumers shop from Iowa-based small businesses online. It’s the first time businesses from all 99 counties are side by side in one marketplace, and it’s changing the way Iowans find and connect with small businesses.

Shop Iowa Day 2025 will feature a variety of sitewide deals, ranging from clothing to home decor, giving shoppers the perfect opportunity to support Iowa’s local businesses. Special promotions include:

30% off sitewide purchases using a coupon code available on October 8 .

sitewide purchases using a coupon code available on . A chance to win a $250 Shop Iowa shopping spree or Shop Iowa Day giveaways through social media.

or Shop Iowa Day through social media. Limited-time discounts from small businesses statewide.

from small businesses statewide. A $5 Shop Iowa gift card for every $25 gift card purchased.

for every $25 gift card purchased. Free shipping offers by select businesses, plus local pick-up where available.

offers by select businesses, plus local pick-up where available. Sign up for text alerts to receive real-time updates on the day’s deals and unlock an exclusive 30% off discount on an order.

to receive real-time updates on the day’s deals and unlock an on an order. Promotions will begin at 6:00 p.m. on October 7 with early access deals for Shop Iowa email and text list subscribers, and continue throughout the day on October 8 until 11:59 p.m.

Businesses can create a free profile on ShopIowa.com, listing products or gift cards for customers to explore. Shoppers can browse by category, community or interest, making it easy to find local gifts, everyday essentials or hidden gems.

For more information and to shop the best of Iowa’s small businesses, visit ShopIowa.com.

How to Get Involved

Shoppers: Visit ShopIowa.com on October 8 to explore deals and discover Iowa businesses.

Visit ShopIowa.com on October 8 to explore deals and discover Iowa businesses. Businesses: Sign up for free at ShopIowa.com/sell to set up a storefront to be featured in Shop Iowa Day promotions.

Sign up for free at ShopIowa.com/sell to set up a storefront to be featured in Shop Iowa Day promotions. Communities & Organizations: Share the campaign to encourage participation and celebrate local entrepreneurs.

About Shop Iowa

Shop Iowa is a statewide initiative powered by the Iowa Economic Development Authority and managed by Member Marketplace, Inc. The platform provides Iowa businesses with an online presence and gives Iowans a single destination to discover and shop local.

About Member Marketplace, Inc.

Member Marketplace, Inc. creates marketplaces for local communities, like Shop Iowa, empowering organizations to promote their small businesses online in a unified way. To learn more, visit www.membermarketplaceinc.com.