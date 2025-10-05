Hy-Vee Launches New Kids Club Designed to Engage with Future Shoppers

Hy-Vee is announcing a new initiative to engage with future customers by launching a program just for kids. The Hy-Vee Kids Club is bringing big smiles to little shoppers this fall with activities throughout the year to educate and engage around food and wellness.

“The Hy-Vee Kids Club is a tangible example of Hy-Vee living our mission of making lives easier, healthier and happier,” said Tina Potthoff, senior vice president of communications for Hy-Vee. “Through engaging activities, we connect with children on essential life skills like nutrition and cooking, while also enriching the shopping experience and strengthening family and community bonds.”

The Hy-Vee Kids Club is open to kids of all ages. The free membership comes with a host of benefits that make shopping more enjoyable for children and their families. Kids receive personalized name tags, birthday cards with special perks, and access to exclusive treats like free cookies, fruit and stickers during store visits.

Stores will regularly host themed events such as seasonal celebrations, cooking and crafts, character events and scavenger hunts. Monthly events like the Kids’ Halloween Party, Noon Year’s Eve, and Grill Out with Dad foster community spirit while providing fun and educational experiences for kids.

Hy-Vee Kids Club members will also regularly receive fun freebies, like birthday cupcakes, balloons and stickers.

The Hy-Vee Kids Club will launch with a special kickoff event at all Hy-Vee stores on Saturday, Oct. 4 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Parents can also enroll their children anytime by visiting their local Hy-Vee store.