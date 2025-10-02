Winnebago Health Foundation’s “An Evening of Culture”

Join the Winnebago Health Foundation for “An Evening of Culture” featuring Indigenous dining & entertainment. This evening event at the Country Celebrations Event Center is a fundraiser for “Food is Medicine,” a critical component of WCHS’s Master Facilities Plan.

It will be a night filled with delicious Native food and drink; a silent auction of native-focused arts, crafts, and services; and a captivating dance performance by Many Moccasins Dance Troupe.

Get ready to immerse yourself in the vibrant culture and history of the Ho-Chunk (Winnebago) people and the Winnebago Comprehensive Healthcare System.