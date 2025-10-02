2025 Siouxland Sleep Out

More than 300 individuals, families and children find themselves homeless on any given day in Siouxland. Some of the reasons for this might be illness, weather, economics as well as many other factors. November is National Hunger and Homelessness Month and that’s why the Siouxland Sleep Out is held each year on the first Friday of November. This year’s event will be held Friday, November 7 at Cone Park in Sioux City. The gates will open at 3 p.m. to begin set-up with most activities starting at 5 p.m.

This event is an opportunity to raise awareness of this problem plaguing out community and also raises much needed funding to support area agencies working to end homelessness. Seven agencies have partnered for the event. They include Community Action Agency of Siouxland, The Gospel Mission, Hope Street of Siouxland, SafePlace, the Warming Shelter and the Mental Health Association of Siouxland. All funds raised stay in Siouxland.

Some of the activities at the event are the silent auction, Chopped in the Street Cooking Contest, a raffle, a free chili line and live music. Pre-registration is encouraged online but not required.

For more information call 712-255-1691 or visit the website at www.siouxlandsleepout.org.