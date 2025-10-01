Sioux City Art Center Celebrates Local Perspectives

The public is invited to attend a free opening reception on Thursday, October 2, to celebrate a new exhibition. Local Perspectives celebrates the vibrant creativity found within a 75-mile radius of Sioux City. All the artwork submitted was created by artists living and working in this tri-state region, reflecting the diverse practices, viewpoints, and experiences that shape our local arts community.

At a time when the art world often gravitates toward national trends or art centers, Local Perspectives turns our attention back home. These artists are our neighbors, teachers and friends – all of whom contribute to the creative economy of our region in ways both seen and unseen. The artworks on view include paintings, drawings, sculptures, photographs, and textiles, but they are united by a shared sense of place and purpose. Selected from over 250 submissions, the 44 artists in the exhibition affirm the importance of supporting local artists and recognizing the impact they have on the cultural vitality of our community.

The free opening reception is Thursday, October 2, 5-7 p.m. There will be an award presentation in the Lecture Hall at 6 p.m. Local Perspectives will be on display at the Sioux City Art Center through February 8, 2026.