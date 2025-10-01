Home Siouxland Business News Rural Business Blender

Hinton, IA — Join us as we kick off the start of Launch Week with a Rural Business Blender!

Come hear from Katie Pierson, co-owner of the Hair Shoppe, on Monday, November 18th at 9 AM, as she shares the journey of starting and growing the Hair Shoppe into what it is today. Also speaking is Rick Dehner of Northwestern Mutual as he shares insights on growing a financial services business in a small, rural town. The event will take place at The Hair Shoppe located at 1120 Starview Drive Suite 4, Hinton, Iowa 51024.
We can’t wait to see you all there!

