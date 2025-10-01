Librarians from across Iowa converging on Sioux City for conference

Sioux City is hosting the Iowa Library Association State Conference today.

Sioux City public libraries director Helen Rigdon says she’s been working on bringing it to western Iowa again since 2018. “We finally convinced them to have it on this side of the state. It’s debatable whether it’s been 15 or 20 years, I can’t find an exact, but I said Sioux City has changed ,and so we’re pretty excited to have them here,” Rigdon says.

Rigdon says they are closing the libraries in Sioux City and Le Mars so all employees can attend. “It’s very rare the staff all get together, but this we’re going to treat as our in service,” she says. “A lot of the part time staff and staff aren’t in librarian positions. They’ve not gotten to go to a conference. So they’re very excited to go. We’re going to be closed all that day, but they get to go to all the events.”

Rigdon says librarians from across the state will be able to share ideas and programs with each other. “Libraries are really good at sharing information and if somebody has a certain program they’ve done, they’re always happy to share their knowledge. And that’s a lot of this is networking and finding those resources,” Rigdon says.

The conference runs through Friday in Sioux City.