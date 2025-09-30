Total Motors to sell Le Mars location

Total Motors will sell their Le Mars dealership to new ownership based out of Spirit Lake, Iowa. Coleman Automotive Group will take over the location, outgoing owner Scott Taylor told KLEM, with the new name of the dealership being Le Mars Chevrolet GMC. Taylor says that the Holstein location of Total Motors is not part of the sale; his son will take over that location.

“I’d like to thank the entire community for helping my family out over the years,” Taylor said. “It’s been good.”

The date of the acquisition has not been finalized as of Monday afternoon.