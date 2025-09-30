Sioux Center utilities seeking residents’ insights

Sioux Center Municipal Utilities, a community-owned utility provider, is conducting a survey of residents to gather insights and opinions on the electric utility’s services and to identify areas for improvement. The survey is open through Nov. 21, 2025.

“Our utility is led locally by our city council and city staff, and this survey is a proactive approach to understanding our community’s needs and preferences,” said Utilities Manager Murray Hulstein. “We encourage all customers to take the survey to help shape their utility’s future.”

This survey is available online at www.siouxcenter.org/survey. Print copies in English and Spanish will also be available at the City Office and Sioux Center Public Library.

Anonymity is maintained for all respondents to surveys. GreatBlue Research, Inc., an independent survey company, is managing the survey.

“Survey results will help us better understand perceptions of Sioux Center’s electric utility, including regarding our customer service, communication, renewable energy, and use and interest in programs and services,” Hulstein said. “What people share will help us better serve our customers and community.”

For more information on the survey, please contact the Sioux Center City Office at (712) 722-0761 or email communications@siouxcenter.org.