Ribbon Cutting – Siouxland Pickleball Association

Sioux City, IA — Join the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, October 2, 2025 at 11:00 am in the celebration of Siouxland Pickleball Assocation’s (SPA) 5-year anniversary, the resurfacing of their original eight pickleball courts, and the addition of six brand-new courts.

SPA has contributed over $80,000 in improvements at the Riverside courts, which includes wind screens, picnic tables, benches, shade structures, and court resurfacing. The mission of the Siouxland Pickleball Association is to create and maintain a fun, safe, and encouraging environment where players of all levels can improve their skills, share in camaraderie of other pickleball enthusiasts, and enjoy the health benefits of an active lifestyle. SPA was established in July 2020, and currently has 525 members.