Sioux City Fall Fest 2025

Get ready to celebrate the season with Fall Fest 2025! The popular family-friendly festival brings plenty of fun for everyone on Saturday, October 11 and Sunday, October 12, 2025. Held each year on the second weekend of October, Fall Fest offers a weekend designed for residents and visitors to enjoy the fall season, spend time with friends and family, and showcase Sioux City attractions.

Many fall-themed events are planned, including hayrack rides, haunted houses, cemetery tour, tasty treats, story walk, games, pumpkin catapult, costume contests, and crafts. Several attractions are free or offer special fall programming. Plus, there are scavenger hunts, sporting events, and live music planned!

Organizations involved in Fall Fest 2025 include: Art SUX Gallery, Briar Cliff University, Cone Park/Sioux City Parks & Recreation, Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, Girls of ’68 – Sioux City, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City, ibp Ice Center, LaunchPAD Children’s Museum, Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center and Betty Strong Encounter Center, Mid America Museum of Aviation & Transportation, Nightmare on 4th Street & The Fear Factory, Scarecrow Farm, Sergeant Floyd Welcome Center & River Museum, Sioux City Art Center, Sioux City Farmers Market, Sioux City Musketeers, Sioux City Public Library, and Sioux City Public Museum.

For a complete list of participating organizations, event details, and contact information, go to ExploreSiouxland.com/events and search for events held on October 11 and October 12.