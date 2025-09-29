Ribbon Cutting – Western Iowa Tech Community College

Sioux City, IA — Join Western Iowa Tech Community College (WITCC) for a celebration of their new student radio station run for and by students. The Siouxland Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting at the new station on Friday, October 3, at noon.

Following the ribbon cutting, WITCC will provide refreshments and snacks from their culinary department, and students will be offering tours of the new radio station throughout the event.

WITCC previously streamed their student radio over the internet only, but now they are officially a low power FM radio station. Comet Radio will broadcast under KWSR FM 94.3.

Directions: Please use entrance 6 to access the Corporate College Building. Parking is available in lots 1 and 2, which are the first and second entrances on your right.