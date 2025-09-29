Go Back in Time and Support Small Businesses with Riverssance Renaissance Gathering

Sioux City, IA — The annual renaissance festival, the Gathering of the Kingdom of Riverssance, will be held this Saturday and Sunday, October 4 – 5, at Riverside Park. Gates open at 10 am both days. Leashed pets are welcome.

This family-friendly event features the “New Riders of the Golden Age Jousting Troupe” and other entertainers, including the “ScallyWags” pirate comedy show. Small businesses will participate as vendors, offering goods such as ceramic mugs, clothing, leather-worked items, and more.

Tickets are $15 for adults 13 and over, $5 for children ages 7-12, and children under 6 get in free.