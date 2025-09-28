Siouxland Chamber’s Prestigious Deming Award Presented to Antonio “Tony” Gomez

The Siouxland Chamber of Commerce presented its most prestigious recognition, the Dr. W. Edwards Deming Business Leadership and Entrepreneurial Excellence Award, to Antonio “Tony” Gomez, the founder of Gomez Pallet in South Sioux City on Thursday evening.

With more than 1,000 guests in attendance at the 39th Annual Siouxland Chamber of Commerce Dinner at the Sioux City Convention Center, Gomez was recognized for his entrepreneurial success, praised for his public service, and lauded for his commitment to both his faith and family.

A native of Mexico, Gomez immigrated to the United States in 1965. While working in the meat packing industry, he recognized rebuilding broken and previously discarded pallets would potentially save his employers significant dollars. For the next four decades, Gomez grew a business he launched in his garage into the largest pallet supplier in Siouxland.

Upon accepting the award, Gomez stated, “It gives me enormous pride to be recognized by the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce for my life’s work, not only as a business executive, but as a husband, father, elected official, and leader in my church.” Gomez who served on the Dakota County Board of Supervisors and is a member of St. Michael’s parish in South Sioux City, added, “My family and I could not be prouder to call Siouxland our home. This exceptional community has helped us pursue and achieve the American dream.”

Pam Miller, who has been a long-time leader in South Sioux City and the tri-state region, explained, “The Siouxland Chamber could not have selected a more deserving recipient. Tony Gomez is a man of principle and integrity, and someone who is deeply deserving of this significant community-wide recognition.” Miller, who has known Gomez for many years, added, “Tony has been a champion for South Sioux City and the broader Siouxland region for many decades. I am delighted to see him receive this award.”

Siouxland Chamber of Commerce President Chris McGowan echoed Miller’s praise of Gomez explaining that Tony has been a community leader in both the public and private sectors for many years. Noting his commitment to education and service on the boards of both Briar Cliff University and Northeast Community College, McGowan said, “As both a business leader and an elected public servant, Tony has poured his heart and soul into his work and our community. He is a role model for many and someone we are proud to recognize with the Deming Award.”

The Deming Award is presented annually to an outstanding business executive and exceptional community leader in the tri-state region. Gomez joins a notable list of past recipients who have been recognized for their entrepreneurial success, business leadership, and commitment to Siouxland. This year marks the 34th time the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce has presented the Deming Award, dating back to 1991.

The W. Edwards Deming Business Leadership & Entrepreneurial Excellence Award is presented in honor of Dr. W. Edwards Deming, a Sioux City native and world-renowned statistician, philosopher, and educator. This award is designed to recognize local business executives who have exhibited outstanding leadership and corporate citizenship within the Siouxland community, as well as originality, quality, productivity, and performance within the realm of their business.