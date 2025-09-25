Sioux City Garden Club Donates Bur Oak Tree in Honor of Centennial Celebration

The Sioux City Garden Club is proud to announce the donation of a Bur Oak Tree to Chris Larsen Park to kick off its Centennial Project, commemorating nearly 100 years in the community. A tree planting will be held at the Floyd River Overlook just beyond Expedition Rock in Chris Larsen Park on Friday, September 26 at 10 a.m. to formally announce the donation and celebrate this milestone.

Founded in 1926, the Sioux City Garden Club has been a steadfast partner in beautifying and enriching the city’s green spaces. The Centennial Project honors this legacy by planting a Bur Oak Tree—a symbol of strength, longevity, and community—at Chris Larsen Park, named after one of the club’s earliest members.

This initiative was made possible through a generous grant from Missouri River Historical Development, whose support has helped bring this vision to life. The Bur Oak Tree Project reflects the club’s ongoing commitment to environmental stewardship and civic engagement.

“We are thrilled to mark our 100th year with a gift that will grow and thrive for generations,” said Deb Carson, President of the Sioux City Garden Club. “This tree is not only a tribute to our history but also a symbol of our partnership with the city and our shared dedication to preserving natural beauty.”

The public is invited to attend the tree planting and join in celebrating this meaningful contribution to Sioux City’s landscape.