Northwest Iowa Community College Ranked #3 in Iowa for Online Learning by University Magazine

Northwest Iowa Community College (NCC) has been named #3 in University Magazine’s 2026 list of “Best Online Colleges in Iowa.” This statewide recognition spans all online providers—including community colleges, four-year colleges, and universities—and underscores NCC’s long-standing leadership in flexible, affordable online education.

University Magazine’s 2026 list of Best Online Colleges in Iowa includes:

Southeastern Community College – Iowa Upper Iowa University Northwest Iowa Community College Eastern Iowa Community College Waldorf University

For a complete list of University Magazine’s 2026 “Best Online Colleges in Iowa,” you can click here: https://www.universitymagazine.ca/best-online-colleges-in-iowa/

According to University Magazine, “Northwest Iowa Community College has become a leader in delivering affordable online degree programs in Iowa. As part of the Best Online College in Iowa 2026, it offers flexible scheduling, accredited coursework, and dedicated faculty support. Students can complete associate degrees or certificates in career-focused fields, preparing for immediate employment or transfer to four-year universities. Its commitment to affordability, high-quality teaching, and student success makes it a reliable choice for both young learners and working adults.”

Online learning has been part of NCC’s story for more than 25 years, steadily growing each year to meet the needs of students. During the 2024–25 academic year, more than 2,200 students—about 77% of NCC’s total enrollment—took at least one online course, accounting for nearly 19,000 credit hours. Many combined online learning with on-campus classes.

Students hail from Iowa and more than a dozen other states — from California and Florida to Nebraska, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin — reflecting NCC’s expanding national footprint. Many choose NCC not only to pick up individual courses but also to complete entire programs such as Agriculture Online, drawn by the flexibility to work while learning, the affordability, and the high quality of NCC’s online offerings. Students turn to NCC because its online courses make it easier to fill in coursework gaps, stay on track with degree requirements, and complete credits at a more affordable price.

NCC offers more than 30 online programs, including 20 Associate of Arts/Associate of Science transfer majors, 7 Associate of Applied Science degrees, 7 diplomas, and 14 certificates in fields such as Agriculture, Business and Management, Criminal Justice, Education and Social Sciences, Health Information Technology, and Information Technology and Web & Graphic Design.

This latest ranking builds on numerous honors NCC received in 2025, including recognition as a Top 20 College for the Aspen Prize (Aspen Institute), #1 Best Two-Year Online Agriculture Degree as well as top national rankings in Business Management, Psychology, RHIT, Medical Coding, and Information Technology (all Intelligent.com). NCC was also recognized for Impact, Access, and Student Success by the Carnegie Foundation.

Online student Danae Thoene of George, Iowa, who graduated from NCC’s Health Information Technology program in May 2025, said the experience exceeded her expectations: “The instructors are awesome! They were always willing to help and respond when I had questions. The flexibility of having all online classes really made the program possible for me.”

This national recognition reflects NCC’s core goals of Service and Success — putting students first, expanding opportunities, and helping learners everywhere achieve their goals through high-quality, affordable, and flexible online education.

Enrollment is open now. Students interested in earning an associate degree, diploma, or certificate — or taking individual transferable online courses to stay on track with four-year requirements — can explore NCC’s online options and register today at https://nwicc.edu/academics/online/. With multiple online start dates each year — 10 in total — NCC makes it easy to begin your education when it fits your schedule.