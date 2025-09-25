Bishop Heelan Names Jacob Wesselmann New Head Baseball Coach

Sioux City, Iowa – September 25, 2025 – Bishop Heelan High School is proud to announce that Jacob Wesselmann has been named the new head coach of the Crusader baseball program.

Bishop Heelan baseball has a proud tradition of excellence, including a recent trip to the 2024 State Baseball Tournament under longtime head coach Andy Osborne. Following that season, Coach Osborne announced his retirement, marking the close of an impactful era for Crusader baseball. The school community is deeply grateful for his years of service, leadership, and dedication to student-athletes. Osborn not only built successful

teams but also mentored and inspired the next generation of coaches.

Co-Athletic Director Andy Foster shared, “I am excited for Jacob and looking forward to working with him as he transitions into this role. No doubt he will be a great leader for our young men. I think our future is bright and it’s going to be fun to be around.”

Wesselmann brings a strong background as both a player and coach. Already familiar with the program, he is ready to guide Crusader baseball into its next chapter.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to lead the Bishop Heelan Baseball team,” Wesselmann said. “I look forward to building on the program’s proud tradition while helping the athletes grow as players and men.”

Co-Athletic Director Jay Wright also expressed his enthusiasm: “We are thrilled to have Jacob join us as our next baseball coach. He comes from a great background as a player and coach, and we are excited to see where he leads this proud program. We think he will be a transformational coach who will develop both quality players and quality young men.”

The Bishop Heelan community looks forward to the continued success of Crusader baseball under Wesselmann’s leadership.