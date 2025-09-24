Le Mars, IA — On November 20, the Wells Visitor Center and Ice Cream Parlor in Le Mars will host the BIG Challenge grant competition.

The competition is put on by Iowa’s West Coast Initiative, Northwest Iowa Developers, and the Siouxland Economic Development Corporation. Entrepreneurs can compete to win $10,000 in prize money for their business or start-up ideas. Submit your idea soon, because the deadline is September 18! Entrepreneurs in Lyon, Monona, O’Brien, Osceola, Plymouth, Sioux, and Woodbury counties can submit their ideas to www.iawestcoast.com.

Friends, family, and customers can vote for pitches online between October 1-10. The top three ideas will advance to a regional pitch-off competition along with two additional entrants.