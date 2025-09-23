$5.25 Million Awarded to Revitalize Neighborhoods in Eagle Grove, Manning, Murray

Des Moines, IA — Three Iowa communities are set to transform key neighborhoods with the help of $5.25 million in federal funding, as announced today by the Iowa Economic Development Authority.

Through the 2025 Comprehensive Neighborhood Revitalization Grant fund, Eagle Grove, Manning and Murray will receive support to upgrade housing, infrastructure and public spaces — with a focus on areas serving low- and moderate-income households.

The initiative, funded through the federal Community Development Block Grant program, is awarding each city $1.75 million toward its total project cost:

Eagle Grove — Plans call for $2.67 million in improvements to one of the city’s oldest neighborhoods. Projects will include upgraded streets, safer pedestrian pathways, an improved stormwater system to reduce flash flooding and enhancements to Fish Pond Park — such as a revitalized walking and biking path, new playground equipment and a new basketball court. These updates will also support housing growth tied to the city’s expanding workforce needs.

— Plans call for $2.67 million in improvements to one of the city’s oldest neighborhoods. Projects will include upgraded streets, safer pedestrian pathways, an improved stormwater system to reduce flash flooding and enhancements to Fish Pond Park — such as a revitalized walking and biking path, new playground equipment and a new basketball court. These updates will also support housing growth tied to the city’s expanding workforce needs. Manning — A $2.75 million effort will revitalize the Park Avenue neighborhood surrounding Manning City Park. Planned improvements include new and upgraded recreational facilities — pickleball, tennis and basketball courts — along with stormwater system improvements, expanded parking, safer pedestrian connections and housing rehabilitation.

— A $2.75 million effort will revitalize the Park Avenue neighborhood surrounding Manning City Park. Planned improvements include new and upgraded recreational facilities — pickleball, tennis and basketball courts — along with stormwater system improvements, expanded parking, safer pedestrian connections and housing rehabilitation. Murray — As a growing bedroom community for the Osceola area, Murray will dedicate $2.18 million to upgrading a central neighborhood that encompasses more than 60 percent of the city’s residential area. Plans include rehabilitation of eight single-family homes, major upgrades to Mallory Park — featuring a splash pad, new playground, restrooms, parking improvements and recreational vehicle spaces — and the construction of 3,500 feet of enhanced sidewalks connecting parks and schools.

“Strong neighborhoods are the heartbeat of a thriving community,” said Debi Durham, director of the Iowa Economic Development Authority and the Iowa Finance Authority. “These investments empower local leaders to reimagine aging districts, attract new families and businesses, and create vibrant places for long-term growth and opportunity.”

Projects supported through the Comprehensive Neighborhood Revitalization Grant fund must meet one of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s national objectives: benefiting low- and moderate-income residents or addressing slum or blighted areas.

Applications must document the seriousness of deterioration in the area, show its impact on residents’ well-being and outline activities to alleviate or eliminate those conditions.

For more information, visit opportunityiowa.gov/community/ community-infrastructure/cdbg- programs/neighborhood- revitalization-fund.