South Sioux City hosting 2025 St. Bernard National Dog Show

South Sioux City, NE — The Marriott Riverfront of South Sioux City is welcoming some particularly furry guests this week as they host the 2025 St. Bernard National Dog Show. The show, which runs from September 21 to September 27, is put on by the Saint Bernard Club of America (SBCA).

Founded in 1888, the SBCA serves to “protect and promote the Saint Bernard.” The club has 550 members and subscribers with over 1,900 American Kennel Association registered Saint Bernards. The 2025 St. Bernard National Dog Show will include weight pulls, obedience trials, and their annual dinner.