Business Spotlight: Helping Paws A Community-Centered Pet Care Story

Helping Paws is a trusted haven for pets located at 472 North Shore Drive in South Sioux City, Nebraska. Helping Paws is a family-owned pet care provider with a professional edge. Led by Kaylin Ginnetti, who brings coaching and technical expertise in dog training, veterinary technology, grooming, animal behavior, and nutrition, the team delivers personalized and high-quality care for pets.
Key Services Offered:
- Pet Boarding – safe, onsite boarding overseen by trained staff
- Doggie Day Care – social play and supervision in a nurturing environment
- Canine Training – techniques grounded in positive reinforcement, tailored to each dog’s temperament
- Pet Grooming – professional grooming using quality products and careful hygiene practices
Clients frequently praise the attentive touch – updates, photos, and comfort – making pet owners feel secure.
Helping Paws also operates a nonprofit branch, Pawzitive Change, which is dedicated to assisting families and their pets during times of crisis-whether caused by natural disasters, financial challenges, or other emergencies.