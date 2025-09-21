Unlock AI for your Business – Session 1

Sioux City, IA — Downtown Partners is teaming up with Chatterkick this October to offer a hands-on, two-part AI training series designed specifically with business owners and team leaders in mind!

Across two one-hour sessions, you’ll learn how to integrate AI into everyday tasks to save time, make better decisions, and gain a competitive edge. You’ll work live in ChatGPT (or your preferred LLM) so you can test ideas and become comfortable using the tools as you learn. RSVP for one or both sessions by Friday, September 26 HERE

Who this is for:

Business owners, entrepreneurs, and team leaders who want to use AI

Wednesday, October 1 | Setup & AI That Actually Works

Boost Efficiency – Without the Tech Headaches

Discover how to set up and start using ChatGPT immediately to save time, cut down on repetitive work, and make day-to-day tasks easier. From writing emails and summarizing documents to managing internal and external communication, you’ll learn fast, practical ways to get more done with less effort – no technical background needed.

Friday, October 3 | Prompt Smarter, Not Harder

Get Better Results – By Asking Better Questions

This hands-on session teaches you how to get exactly what you need from ChatGPT. You’ll learn how to “think in steps,” use threads for multi-part tasks, and fine-tune your prompts so you stop wasting time with wrong answers. If you’ve ever said, “That’s not what I meant,” this session will show you how to fix that.

Thank you to our sponsors: Lanagan Hinds, Security National Bank, and Sioux City Art Center!