AutoZone purchases former Golden Corral; demolishes building

Sioux City, IA — The Golden Corral Buffet & Grill has sat empty since 2023 after several years of rocky business with a closure in 2019, reopening in 2021, and its final closure. Now, the building is being demolished.

AutoZone Development LLC purchased the property from Dolly Investments for nearly $1.9 million dollars. They have not announced what they intended to do with the property. The AutoZone website states that that their stores “typically range from 6,500 to 8,000 square feet… must include an abundance of uncongested, customer-friendly parking spaces… [and] require upfront, high-impact locations with excellent visibility and access from adjacent streets.”