Ponca, NE — On September 20-21, 2025, the 20th annual Missouri River Outdoor Expo will be held at Ponca State Park in Nebraska. The event will include more than 100 free activities. Highlights for this year include:

Axe Women Loggers of Maine – Witness the amazing strength and skills of this all-female team of logging sports athletes as they compete in axe throwing, logrolling and other lumberjack-style competitions.

DockDogs competition – This nationally recognized canine aquatics competition is sure to entertain crowds.

Boat tours – After several years of absence, the popular boat tours will return this year. Game and Parks Fisheries staff will take groups on ~30 minute rides on the Missouri River. There will be a boat dock where people can get in line. Admission is free and life jackets will be provided.

Bob’s Bar’s Epic Burger Challenge – This delicious culinary challenge will take place at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 21. Don’t wait — space is limited to the first 12 participants who sign up for the contest. Participants must be at least 16 years of age. The person to quickest consume an 11-ounce burger, mountain of fries and large drink wins a two-night stay at a Ponca State Park mini-lodge. SIGN UP HERE.

BBQ Challenge – Show off your grilling skills on Sunday, Sept. 21 by participating in the ultimate BBQ Challenge! Contestants can choose to grill select meats during designated time slots listed on the flyer below. Meat includes poultry, pork, beef (provided by the judges) and wild game (provided by Game and Parks). Prizes will be awarded to the best grill masters. No pre-registration is needed. Questions can be directed to Tyler Uthof at 402-369-2530.