Museum Presents Downtown Walking Tour

Sioux City, IA — One of Sioux City’s most well-known streets will be in the spotlight on the Historic 4th Street Walking Tour, on Saturday, September 20, starting at 10:00 a.m. Participants should meet at the park at 4th & Virginia Streets. This tour is free to attend.

The Historic 4th Street Walking Tour will cover the two city blocks between Virginia and Iowa Streets. Haley Aguirre, Archival Records Clerk, will explore what makes the street the best concentration of late 19th century commercial buildings in Sioux City.

A prominent part of downtown’s cultural and entertainment district, Historic or “Lower” Fourth Street contains 15 structures dating from 1889 to 1915. The dramatic growth Sioux City experienced during these “boom years” is evident in the most extensive concentration of late 19th century Richardsonian Romanesque buildings in Iowa. Popular in the late 1890s, Richardsonian Romanesque is characterized by heavy, rough-cut stone walls, round arches, squat columns, and deeply recessed windows.

After years of neglect, these two city blocks were placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1995. Since then, many of the buildings in the area have undergone extensive renovation.

For more information, call 712-279-6174 or visit SiouxCityMuseum.org/walking-tours.