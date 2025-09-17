Iowa Association for Energy Efficiency (IAEE) Hosts Annual Energy Summit

Des Moines, IA — IAEE is hosting the Iowa Energy Summit October 29-30 at the Hyatt Regency Coralville Hotel & Conference Center. IAEE invites energy professionals, stakeholders and individuals interested and involved in the energy efficiency industry to attend two days of learning, collaboration, and networking.

“We are very excited to bring the Summit to Coralville, Iowa. With a new location, new venue, two exciting building tour opportunities and an Icebreaker networking event at the Xtream center (and that is just day one!), this event is refreshed and ready for energy professionals,” says IAEE Conference Co-Chair, Stacy Christoffersen with MidAmerican Energy Company. Conference Co-Chair, Anne Lenzen with Oracle continues, “This year’s theme will focus on collaboration, education, and growth through energy efficiency to offer businesses and residents energy success. Our Keynote, facility tours and conference tracks will all provide discussion, insight and networking opportunities specifically focused on the state of Iowa and to enrich our energy efficiency future.

Keynote speaker: Pier LaFarge, CEO & Co-Founder of Sparkfund will explore how Iowa can lead through emerging energy industry trends, for example by embedding Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) into grid strategies.

For over 35 years, the Iowa Energy Summit brings together energy-minded professionals from across Iowa. Join us and get a broader perspective of the energy industry while learning new ideas and meeting new friends. Early Bird registration is available through October 10.

Register here www.iowaenergy.org.