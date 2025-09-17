Briar Cliff Adds Bowling As Varsity Sport

Briar Cliff University is expanding its athletic offerings with the addition of men’s and women’s bowling, set to begin competition in the 2026-27 academic year.

The Chargers will partner with Plaza Bowl in Sioux City as their home facility.

Briar Cliff will begin an immediate search for a head coach to lead both programs.

Briar Cliff plans to compete in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC) / Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) bowling league, which has become one of the premier bowling conferences in the NAIA.

Tim Jager, Executive Athletic Director at Briar Cliff University. says “We look forward to building a strong program, welcoming our first student-athletes, and establishing a home at Plaza Bowl

here in Sioux City.”

With the addition of bowling, Briar Cliff expands its athletic department to 22 varsity sports.

KSCJ file photo