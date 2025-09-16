Scooter’s Coffee is celebrating five years in South Sioux City

South Sioux City, IA — Scooter’s Coffee is celebrating five years at their South Sioux City location and to show their gratefulness to customers, they are giving back to the Cardinals for Homecoming! On game day, Friday, September 19th (from 5:30am to 5:30pm) Scooter’s Coffee will donate 50% of their sales to the SSC Athletic Booster Club! This is at the South Sioux City location only. We cannot wait to see you there! Go Cardinals!